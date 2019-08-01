Home Nation

Brother of slain CRPF jawan wants to join security force to wipe out Naxals

Roshan Kumar from 195 battalion of CRPF was killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near Bodli in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Wednesday morning.

Published: 01st August 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Fantoosh Kumar, brother of Roshan Kumar wants to wipe out Naxals to avenge his family's loss

Fantoosh Kumar, brother of Roshan Kumar wants to wipe out Naxals to avenge his family's loss (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NALANDA (BIHAR): The brother of a slain CRPF jawan, who lost his life in an IED blast at the state's Dantewada on recently, wants to join the same force to give a befitting reply to Naxals. CRPF's Roshan Kumar was the lone earning member of the family in Bihar's Nalanda and had for long harboured the wish to join the security force to serve the country.

After Roshan's death, his brother Fantoosh Kumar now wants to wipe out Naxals to avenge his family's loss. "I want Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ensure that a befitting reply is given to Naxalites. I also want to join CRPF and wipe out Naxals," said Fantoosh Kumar.

While their father lamented they are very poor and need assistance. "What I can ask from Prime Minister, I just want to say we are very poor," said Pratap Ram, the father. Roshan Kumar from 195 battalion of CRPF was killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near Bodli in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada at around 6:15 am on Wednesday.

