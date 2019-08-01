Mamata Banerjee's ‘Didi ke bolo’ gets massive response

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ (Tell Your Sister), the platform with a cellphone number launched by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee three days ago, has already received more than 1.5 lakh complaints and suggestions.

Most of the callers complained about the atrocities by the ruling party’s local leaders, corruption in panchayats and municipalities.

Many of them cited examples of poor civic amenities in their areas. While over 40 per cent of the callers complained of party regional leaders’ atrocities, 35 per cent demanded sustainable development works claiming that many projects, which initially benefited the poor, do not reach those who deserve it. About 20 per cent callers demanded more development works such as roads, electrification, public transport and job opportunities.

The platform for grievances and suggestions is taking down callers’ profiles in details, which include their age, profession, education and character of the area they are living in. A group of 250 youth are preparing a database based on the callers’ profile and their grievances.“The new platform will not only help us to know what Bengal’s electors want from the government, but also map the nature of demands based on the callers’ social status and economic background.

With the help of the database, we will analyse what young voters want, differences in the demands of people living in rural and urban areas and what are the priorities for the women voters,” said a Trinamool leader. The data will be forwarded to the chief minister’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Shatabdi Roy wants to return Saradha money

Trinamool MP Shatabdi Roy, who was summoned by ED in connection with Saradha chit fund scam, wrote to the agency saying she wanted to refund the money that she had taken from the chit fund company. Roy added that she would not be able to visit the ED’s Kolkata office till August 7 because of the ongoing Parliament session. According to ED sources, Roy was the brand ambassador of Saradha and was paid `29 lakh.