Dog's cue prompts CRPF to rescue man from debris

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The saying “a dog is a man’s best friend” came true in Jammu and Kashmir when CRPF personnel rescued a man trapped in the debris of a landslide because of cue from their sniffer dog Ajaxi. Pradeep Kumar who was trapped throughout the night in the debris of a landslide on Jammu-Srinagar highway near milestone 147 was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

On Wednesday morning, the BDD squad of 72nd Battalion of CRPF was carefully conducting checks along the NH44 when Ajaxi, who was part of their squad, started giving alert signals to the squad near milestone 147.

Following the cue from Alaxi, CRPF personnel began searching the debris and soon enough found a man trapped. CRPF men were soon joined by army personnel who carried out “careful and tedious excavation” to rescue Pradeep. Pradeep, a native of Ludhwal village in the area, was passing through the highway on Tuesday night when he was caught in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall.