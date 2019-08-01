Election Commission announces bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Thursday announced bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats, including the one vacated by Samajwadi Party's Neeraj Shekhar who joined the BJP.

The bypolls will be held on August 26, the EC said.

The other seat is from Rajasthan where sitting BJP member Madanlal Saini passed away.

While Saini's term was to end on April 3, 2024, Shekhar was to be a member of the upper house till 25 November, 2020.

The counting of votes will be held on August 26 evening after the elections, the EC said.