Lok Sabha should become paperless to save crores of rupees, says Speaker Om Birla

Published: 01st August 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla (LSTV Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that efforts will be made to make the House paperless, a step which will help save crores of rupees.

As part of the initiative, members would have an option to choose to have their documents in digital or paper form, he said.

During the Zero Hour, Birla told members that less paper should be used as it would also help in preserving trees.

Seeking the opinion of the members, the Speaker said the House cannot be made paperless in one day and efforts should be made in this regard.

The Lok Sabha should be known as a paperless House as crores of rupees are spent on printing papers, he added.

Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee said the objective is very laudable but it should be ensured that Wi-Fi is available all the time.

The Speaker said a system is being put in place wherein the name, party and constituency along with allotted time would be displayed on the screen in the House when they are speaking.

