Man beaten to death by villagers in Jharkhand on suspicion of being thief

By PTI

DUMKA (JHARKHAND): A man was beaten to death by villagers when he along with three others was allegedly trying to escape after stealing goods and valuables from a house at Chihudia in Jharkhand's Dumka district.

Jharkhand: A thief was allegedly beaten to death in Chihuntia village of Dumka district. Dumka SP says "There were 4 thieves, 3 managed to escape. The thief who died was a most wanted criminal. FIR registered & 4 villagers have been taken into custody. We're questioning them." pic.twitter.com/eXvuLi2lyW — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2019

Bhola Hazra and three of his "accomplices" were caught by locals and thrashed on Wednesday night after they were seen escaping a villager's house, Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh said here on Thursday. They dropped all that they had taken in their bid to escape, he said, adding that police were yet to take a note of the goods and valuables that they had apparently stolen.

ALSO READ| Man thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifter in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Hazra, who has been jailed in the past in connection with a robbery case, died on the spot while the others managed to flee from the clutches of the villagers, Ramesh said. Hazra was also wanted by the Punjab police for his alleged involvement in cases of burglary, the SP said. Four villagers have been taken into custody in connection with Wednesday's incident, he added.