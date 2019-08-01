Mumbai’s Khau Gali comes to Delhi

Home Nation

It is an iconic Mumbai landmark, and a must visit on everyone’s check list for the sheer gluttonous experience Mohammed Ali Road offers.

NEW DELHI: It is an iconic Mumbai landmark and a must-visit on everyone’s checklist for the sheer gluttonous experience Mohammed Ali Road offers. These narrow lanes of SoBO (South Bombay) teem with delightful food, a haven for any foodie. Novotel New Delhi Aerocity brings the same aromatic flavours, straight from the kitchens of this prominent place at its restaurant, Food Exchange in a 10-day long Mohammed Ali Food Street Food Festival which starts from August 2 till August 11.

Delhiites can go for a one-of-a-kind gastronomic experience at this food festival which promises to be a fresh tinge for food connoisseurs, successfully recreating the street in Delhi. At the helm of affairs is Chef Shadab, who is flying all the way from Sofitel, Mumbai to Delhi for this festival.

Named after the famous Mohammed Ali Jouhar, Leader of the Khilafat Movement in old Mumbai, the street food zone referred as Khau Galli in the city, has rich stories that start with aromas wafting from a  wide variety of kebabs, shawarmas and ending with Shahi Sherbet and phirnis. Diners can relish delicious gourmet from the menu including Lamb Galouti, Nalli Nihari, Raan Changezi, Jhinga Al Samreen, Mutton Awadhi Biryani and much more. The menu will also include authentic desserts from the street such as Noorani Kulfi Faluda and Shalimar Ka Sheer Korma. 

“With the onset of Bakri Eid in the upcoming weeks, we would like to recreate the dishes of Mohammed Ali Street in Delhi and offer our guests an epicurean experience like never before. The 10-day-long festival will display an exquisite menu that will include age-old recipes passed down from generations and will be available for guests to relish,” said Chef Shadab.    

