Opposition in Lok Sabha accuses Modi government of pushing through bills without consultation

As soon as the House met for the day, members from Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK raised concerns about not getting enough time to prepare for bills.

Published: 01st August 2019 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

File image of Parliament. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties in Lok Sabha on Thursday accused the government of pushing through bills without proper consultation and said they should not be taken for granted.

Speaker Om Birla assured the members that the issue would be discussed at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

He also said that he would ensure members know about bills at least one day in advance.

He said his office would also separately keep leaders informed about bills to be brought in the House.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said bills are being brought in the House without giving proper information and wondered how can they prepare.

He said the Opposition should not be taken for granted.

Amid the ruckus, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said bills were circulated among members and urged members to cooperate.

He said the government took into consideration the demand raised by Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in the House, not to take up the Dam Safety Bill.

Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy said Parliament cannot function at the whims and fancies of anyone.

Countering Joshi's remarks that bills were discussed at BAC, Roy said the committee only fixes a time for discussion.

DMK leader Kanimozhi said it has become a new practice to come out with a revised list of business for the House late in the night.

"You cannot take us for granted," she said.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said they have no idea what bills are coming up the next day.

Some members voiced their displeasure at the decision of not taking up discussion on floods in various parts of the country.

