Pakistan offers consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on Friday, India says 'will reply through diplomatic channels'

By Online Desk

Pakistan on Thursday offered consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav 10 days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) directed to do so.

Indian officials can meet Kulbhushan Jadhav tomorrow (Friday), Pakistani officials said.

On July 25, Pakistan had said that it was working to grant consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, days after a UN court ordered Islamabad to make an "effective review and reconsideration" of his conviction and death sentence and also grant consular access.

Reacting to the news, India on Thursday said it was evaluating Pakistan's proposal.

"We have received a proposal from Pakistan. We are at this point of time evaluating the proposal in the light of the judgement of the International Court of Justice. We will maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels," he said during a weekly media briefing.

"I do not think this is the appropriate forum for me to get into the kind of modalities which are being discussed between India and Pakistan," he said.

There were reports that Pakistan has put a condition that a Pakistani official will have to be present when Jadhav is given consular access.

Sources said Pakistan set the proposal to India through Indian High Commission in Islamabad three days ago.

In Islamabad, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said his government is awaiting India's response to the proposal of granting consular access to Jadhav on Friday.

Last month, the ICJ, in its ruling in the case, directed Pakistan to provide full consular access to Jadhav.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.

In a reprieve for Jadhav, a 16-member bench of the International Court of Justice on July 17 by a 15-1 vote continued the stay on the execution and held that Islamabad violated New Delhi's rights to consular visits after his arrest.

"We said (earlier) that consular access will be given and (now) work has been started on that," Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal told reporters during his weekly media briefing here.

Faisal also welcomed US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation for resolving the Kashmir issue. He expressed "surprise" over Indian reaction to the offer.

"Our approach is dialogue-based; it is UN-resolutions based and it will remain as such," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)