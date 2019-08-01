RN Ravi sworn in as Nagaland governor

By PTI

KOHIMA: RN Ravi, a former Intelligence Bureau officer and the Centre's interlocutor for Naga peace talks, was on Thursday sworn in as the 20th governor of Nagaland.

Ravi was administered the oath office at Raj Bhavan by the acting chief justice of Gauhati High Court, Arup Kumar Goswami, in presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu, Opposition Leader TR Zeliang, state ministers, legislators and other dignitaries.

I congratulate Shri RN Ravi on being sworn in as the new Governor of Nagaland. A name which is now synonymous with the Naga peace process, his tenure as the new constitutional head of the State will surely usher in positive changes. @rashtrapatibhvn @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/4ASKOrw328

— TR Zeliang (@TRZeliang) August 1, 2019

He was appointed as the new governor on July 20 by President Ram Nath Kovind. Ravi succeeded PB Acharya, whose tenure ended on July 19.