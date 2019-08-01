Home Nation

Video of Punjab Police thrashing elderly rickshaw-puller goes viral

The rickshaw-puller had come to the platform with his rickshaw to drop a handicapped person.

Published: 01st August 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

A video of the cops surrounding the rickshaw-puller in Jalandhar Railway Station

A video of the cops surrounding the rickshaw-puller in Jalandhar Railway Station (Photo | Twitter video screengrab)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: A video on social network site of an elderly rickshaw-puller being thrashed by policemen has come to fore. The incident took place at the railway station in Jalandhar city.

His only fault was that he reached the platform on the rickshaw to drop a passenger, who as per the social media was a physically challenged.

Akali Dal leader Manjinder S Sirsa said that the old rickshaw puller at the Jalandhar railway station came there to drop a handicapped person. "I demand strict action against the cops who kept their humanity aside and misused their position," he added.

Joining the issue, Sandeep Mishra demanded that all the policeman should be suspended immediately. Asking Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to take action, Mishra tweeted: "@Priyanka Gandhiji if you are free from your political drama then look what is happening in Congress ruled states. @Rahul Gandhi where are you."

