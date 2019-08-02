Home Nation

'Any discussion on Kashmir will only be with Pakistan, bilaterally': Jaishankar on Trump's 'mediation' offer

ASEAN summit 2019 was the first official meeting between S Jaishankar and Mike Pompeo after US President Donald Trump's controversial comments over the Kashmir issue.

Published: 02nd August 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (left) meets with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, (center left) on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (left) meets with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, (center left) on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BANGKOK: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday made it clear to his American counterpart Mike Pompeo that any discussion on Kashmir if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally, days after US President Donald Trump offered to mediate on the vexed issue.

Jaishankar is in the Thailand capital to attend a number of conferences, including the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum and the 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation Ministerial Meeting.

"Held wide-ranging discussions with @SecPompeo on regional issues," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Have conveyed to American counterpart @SecPompeo this morning in clear terms that any discussion on Kashmir, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally," he tweeted.

He met US Secretary of State Pompeo on the sidelines of the second day of 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers meet in Bangkok.

This was the first official meeting between the two top officials after President Trump's controversial comments on him offering to mediate between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

ALSO READ: Would intervene on Kashmir 'if wanted' by India, Pakistan, says Donald Trump 

Last month, President Trump offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue when he met Prime Minister Imran Khan for the first time at the White House.

The Indian government, however, dismissed President Trump's astonishing claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to meditate.

Pakistan Prime Minister Khan has said that he is ready and welcomed such a move by the US on the Kashmir issue.

Trump claimed that Modi and he discussed the issue of Kashmir in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in June, where the Indian prime minister made an offer of a third-party arbitration on Kashmir.

In Parliament, EAM Jaishankar had said that all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan can be discussed only bilaterally and Prime Minister Modi made no request to President Trump to mediate on the Kashmir issue with Pakistan.

"Any engagement with Pakistan will require end to cross border terrorism," he had said, adding Simla and Lahore accords provide the basis for resolution of all issues bilaterally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India pakistan kashmir India Pakistan relations S Jaishankar US Mike Pompeo ASEAN Kashmir conflict
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp