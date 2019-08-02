Ayodhya dispute: RSS welcomes Supreme Court decision to hold daily hearings

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday welcomed Supreme Court's decision to hold a day-to-day hearing on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

"We welcome the Supreme Court's decision to hold a day-to-day hearing from August 6. We are hopeful that this long-pending dispute will be resolved within a certain period of time and the legal barriers to construction of the temple will be removed...and the work of constructing a grand temple will start soon," its leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was quoted as saying in a tweet by the RSS.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had observed that mediation-panel on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute has failed to achieve any final settlement in the matter.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, who was heading a Constitution bench, said, "We have received the mediation report. The mediation panel has not been able to achieve any final settlement. The hearing of the case will be on a day-to-day basis, the hearing begins from August 6."