Ayodhya dispute: RSS welcomes Supreme Court decision to hold daily hearings

SC had observed that mediation-panel on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute has failed to achieve any final settlement in the matter.

Published: 02nd August 2019 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday welcomed Supreme Court's decision to hold a day-to-day hearing on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

"We welcome the Supreme Court's decision to hold a day-to-day hearing from August 6. We are hopeful that this long-pending dispute will be resolved within a certain period of time and the legal barriers to construction of the temple will be removed...and the work of constructing a grand temple will start soon," its leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was quoted as saying in a tweet by the RSS.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had observed that mediation-panel on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute has failed to achieve any final settlement in the matter.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, who was heading a Constitution bench, said, "We have received the mediation report. The mediation panel has not been able to achieve any final settlement. The hearing of the case will be on a day-to-day basis, the hearing begins from August 6." 

TAGS
RSS Supreme Court Ayodhya mediation panel Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya case Ram Mandir dispute
