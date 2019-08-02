Home Nation

Ayodhya land dispute: Mediation fails; SC to commence day-to-day hearing from August 6

The apex court took note of the report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, that its effort to find out an amicable resolution has failed.

Carved stones are seen at the Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya Monday November 12 2018. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Almost ten years after the Ayodhya Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case came to Supreme Court, on Friday it was ordered that the court will begin hearing the case on day-to-day basis from August 6.

A five judge constitution bench headed by the Chief Justice of India fixed the hearing for August 6 after pursuing the mediation panel report which stated that no settlement could take place between the parties associated with the case.

During a brief hearing, the court also made it clear that day-to-day hearings will take place till the arguments of all the parties concerned in the case gets over.

Muslim parties through Rajeev Dhavan requested the bench to delay the hearing for some time but CJI said they will hear the matter from August 6 only and other pleas can be entertained later.

On Thursday, the mediation panel had submitted its report in a sealed cover to the apex court.

The three-member mediation panel constituted by the apex court was headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

The three-member panel led by retired Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla was initially told to work within an August 15 deadline.

However, the court asked the mediation panel to submit an earlier status report after the successor of one of the original litigants, told the top court that the panel was not getting anywhere with mediation.

The court is hearing petitions challenging a 2010 Allahabad High Court order that trifurcated the 2.77-acre-site between the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Central Waqf Board, and Ram lalla.

