CJI Ranjan Gogoi orders inquiry into ‘delay’ in tabling letter of Unnao rape survivor

Chief Justice of India Gogoi slammed the SC secretary-general and asked, “Why was the Unnao rape victim’s letter sitting in the PIL section till July 30?”

Published: 02nd August 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 08:34 AM

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered an inquiry by Secretary-General of the top court to check whether there was any lapse by a member of the registry in processing the letter written by the Unnao rape survivor’s family to the Chief Justice of India on July 12.

“The inquiry will be completed within seven days and will be supervised by a sitting judge of this court,” the order reads. During the hearing, the secretary-general informed the bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi that around 6,800 letter petitions were received in July and this is why the letter by Unnao rape survivor’s family did not reach him.

Chief Justice of India Gogoi slammed the SC secretary-general and asked, “Why was the Unnao rape victim’s letter sitting in the PIL section till July 30?”

To this, the secretary-general replied, “We received 6,800 letter petitions this month. It was being vetted. Once we found out about the case, we placed it before the courts. We did not know the name of the victim and her family.” “Once we found out about it, we placed it before the court.”

Cremation done

The Unnao rape survivor’s other maternal aunt, who was killed in the Rae Bareli accident on Sunday, was cremated in her native village on Thursday.

