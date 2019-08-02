Home Nation

Congress may pick interim chief after August 7, Mukul Wasnik leads the race

Despite demands, Congress president Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has ruled herself out of the race for the top post.   

Published: 02nd August 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Mukul Wasnik. (Facebook)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Any decision on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s successor is expected after the end of the Budget Session with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) expected to meet after August 7.

Despite demands, Congress president Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has ruled herself out of the race for the top post.         

The matter came up for discussion during a meeting of Congress general secretaries and states chiefs to plan for the 75th birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi on August 20.

According to party sources, the CWC could appoint a provisional president for the time being.

ALSO READ | Former PM Manmohan Singh may be nominated to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

Dalit Congress leader Mukul Wasnik seems to be the frontrunner for the post.

Others in the list include Sushil Kumar Shinde, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and young leaders such as Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“I can only say that please wait for the Parliament session to be over and we shall be able to inform thereafter about the date of the CWC meeting,” said Randeep Singh Surjewala, head of Congress communications department.

Replying to a query on the agenda of the CWC, he said that the agenda of the meeting is yet to be decided.   

ALSO READ | Haryana Congress MLA resigns, says his complaint against party's state unit chief not heard

Asked whether Rahul Gandhi would attend it, Surjewala said: “Of course. He is a member of the CWC and he is the Congress president. Naturally, he will be present at the meeting.”

During the meeting, some members asked Priyanka to take the lead but she turned it down saying she should not be dragged into this and would like to focus on reviving the party in Uttar Pradesh, said a senior party functionary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Working Committee Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Mukul Wasnik
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp