Home Nation

Congress workers fight each other outside party office in Jharkhand: Police

The Congress workers fought at the party office gate with one faction trying to force its entry into the office and the second group seeking to stop them. 

Published: 02nd August 2019 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Two "factions" of the Jharkhand unit of the Congress on Thursday created ruckus outside their party office, requiring police intervention to disperse them.

The Congress workers fought at the party office gate with one faction trying to force its entry into the office and the second group seeking to stop them on the ground that they had been suspended from the party, said an official of the Kotwali police station.

The police had to intervene into the matter and disperse the party workers, he added.

A photographer, present on the scene, said he was injured in the melee and suffered a cut on his eyebrow, but the police official said he was injured due to the fall of some debris from a nearby building.

A Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson, requesting anonymity, said the police had to be called in following protests near the Congress office gate.

"Senior party leaders have convened a meeting in New Delhi on August 3 to discuss the matter.

PCC president Ajoy Kumar, CLP leader Alamgir Alam and former union ministers Subodh Kant Sahay and Rameshwar Oraon, besides other party leaders are likely to attend the meet," he said.

The Congress had been facing discontent among its ranks following its poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls, in which it won only one seat, the Congress spokesperson said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Congress Congress workers JPCC Congress factionalism
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
Muslim pilgrims from across the world began arriving in the two holiest cities (in Islam) of Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia since early July. The pilgrims from Philippines reaching Masjid Al Haram (Grand mosque at Makkah). (Photo | EPS)
Mecca in pictures ahead of the 5-day Hajj rituals from August 8-12 
Express Clipping dated 3 August 1984: On August 2nd, 1984, a bomb blast by the Tamil Eelam Party (TEA) at Meenambakkam International Airport in Chennai left 33 people dead and 27 injured. The events that led to the tragedy were a combination of bad luck a
From Express Archive: When 33 were killed in a bomb blast at Chennai airport on August 2, 1984
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp