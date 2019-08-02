IAF mobile game app downloaded more than 1 lakh times in less than two days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The joy of supersonic flight and releasing missiles like a combat pilot has gripped the youth of the country as the mobile application based game launched by the Air force has reached more than 1 lakh downloads.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa launched the upgraded 3D Air Combat Mobile Game “Indian Air Force: A Cut Above” on July 31 at Delhi.

A senior Air Force officer not wanting to be named told, “On the first day of its Launch the 3D Air Combat Mobile Game “Indian Air Force: A Cut Above” was downloaded by more than 50,000 people and today morning it has reached more than one lakh downloads.”

The mobile game is attracting youth because of the feel of adventure and the mission in which the youth play the game flying the various combat jets told the officer. As per the Air force, “The mobile application highlights various missions and air combat scenarios undertaken by the IAF in an appealing manner, so as to help immerse the player in a game with a “having been there” sensation.”



The game has a total of 10 missions, and each mission has further three sub-missions.

"The various missions, include, airstrikes, air-to-air refuelling, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Also, career navigator, and augmented reality sections are available, which will give a realistic feel of the IAF's assets to the user," the officer said.

As per the plans, soon the mobile gamers will get chance to spar in combat missions with the friends and multiple players as the present app is for single player. The App will have more combat scenarios and the developers are also trying to add new fighter aircrafts to chose from for the gaming combat missions. The second phase (Multi Player campaign) will be launched during AF Day Celebrations in October 2019. The “Indian Air Force: A Cut Above” is available on Android, IOS and can be downloaded from the respective play stores.

Air Chief believes that the game will attract youth towards the service. “The game, 'Indian Air Force: A Cut Above', will let the Indian youth know more about the IAF, and motivate them to take it up as a challenging and exhilarating career option” he said.

The IAF had earlier launched the game -- 'Guardians of the Skies' in 2014, which had got over a million downloads, the official said, adding, the new game is an upgraded platform, with new technology, and seeks to connect with the tech-savvy youth of today to tell them that a career in the IAF is a "cut above the rest".