Man booked under new triple talaq law in first such case in Haryana

On July 30, the Rajya Sabha had passed the law which makes the practice of instant divorce a criminal offence. Under the new law, the accused can face imprisonment up to three years if found guilty.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The first case in Haryana under the new triple talaq law was registered in Nuh when a 22-year-old man was booked for giving his 20-year-old wife talaq over the phone.

Sources said that a case under section 4 of the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused husband Salaudin on August 1 at the Nagiana police station in Nuh district of Haryana.

On July 30, the Rajya Sabha had passed the law which makes the practice of instant divorce a criminal offence. Under the new law, the accused can face imprisonment up to three years if found guilty of giving triple talaq.

Police sources said that a complaint of dowry and harassment was received from Sajida of Kerli village in Nuh against Salaudin, a driver, and his parents, of Dhadoli village in Pinagwan, on July 20. On July 29, a case of dowry under sections 323, 498-A, 406, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered against Salaudin and five others after investigations. The statement of Sajida was also recorded.

When her husband came to know that a dowry case has been registered against him, he called his mother-in-law on Thursday and told her not to send Sajida back before giving his wife triple talaq on the phone, said sources. The couple were married in July 2017.

