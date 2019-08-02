Mehbooba Mufti appeals to PM Modi not to tinker with J&K's special status 

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to tinker with the state's special status.

The Peoples Democratic Party leader said the Prime Minister must ensure that the "sacrifices" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not go waste.

"I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to tinker with Jammu and Kashmir's special status," she said.

Mufti was stopped by the police from meeting National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

She, however, was allowed later on to visit his residence, an official said.