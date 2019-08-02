Home Nation

NMC Bill protest: Union Health Minister meets striking doctors; asks them to join work

Harsh Vardhan made the appeal during a meeting with a delegation of resident doctors from various associations who are on strike over certain provisions of the bill.

Published: 02nd August 2019 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Harsh Vardhan, Modi Cabinet

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday appealed to striking doctors to resume work, saying the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill was in the "interest" of doctors and patients.

He made the appeal during a meeting with a delegation of resident doctors from various associations who are on strike over certain provisions of the bill.

The associations have alleged that the bill has provisions that are "anti-poor, anti-student and undemocratic".

Resident doctors continued their strike on Friday and withdrew all services, including that at the emergency departments of hospitals, in protest against the bill which seeks to replace the graft-tainted Medical Council of India.

"I have explained to them that this historic bill is in the interest of doctors and patients. I have also addressed queries that they had on certain provisions of the bill."

"I also appealed to them to end their strike. I told them that there is no reason to strike. Doctors should not defy their duties towards patients," Harsh Vardhan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Medical Commission NMC Bill Harsh Vardhan
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp