Home Nation

VVIP Chopper scam: Witness tells court Enforcement Directorate extorted statement from him

The man claimed before Special Judge Arvind Kumar that the ED 'physically tortured' and 'harassed' him and made him write a story as narrated by the officials.

Published: 02nd August 2019 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a dramatic turn of events, a man claiming to be a witness in the VVIP chopper scam appeared before a Delhi court on Friday alleging that ED forced him to make certain statements in the case and he wants to retract them.

The man claimed before Special Judge Arvind Kumar that the Enforcement Directorate "physically tortured" and "harassed" him and made him write a story as narrated and directed by the agency officials.

The man -- Mahipal -- barged into the courtroom while the judge was hearing the anticipatory bail application of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in connection with a money laundering case related to the scam.

The judge, who reserved its order on Puri's application for August 6 while extending the protection granted to him from arrest till then, questioned the manner in which the man approached the court.

The counsel for Mahipal told the court that he approached it after reading in newspapers that the matter was being heard.

"Did the newspapers also write the exact time this matter was to be taken up? Why did you not approach the police if you were threatened by the ED? Now court is going to tell you what to do in case of threat," the visibly irked judge said.

The judge, however, agreed to hear his application on Saturday.

In his application, Mahipal has claimed that he was "harassed on the first day (July 23) and made to write dictated story as narrated and directed by the ED officials".

"On July 24, the applicant was tortured and harassed and again he was called for July 25 and made to sign the statement as dictated and narrated by ED officials.

When the applicant on July 25 refused to write and sign the narrated story as dictated by the ED officials, he was forced to remove his pants, and was tortured physically, hence he agreed to write and sign the documents," the application said.

He alleged that the ED officials were carrying on the investigation "by creating false evidence to implicate the innocent persons".

"It is high time that court should monitor the investigation to save the innocent people from the atrocities of the ED. The statement of the applicant was recorded forcefully and with coercion and mental pressure."

"The applicant was constantly threatened by ED officials not to report about forceful recording of his statement to anyone and in case he does then he will face dire consequences," the application said.

During the hearing of Puri's application, his counsel and senior advocate A M Singhvi told the court that the ED itself had discredited Rajeev Saxena, an accused who recently turned approver in the case, and on the basis of his statement the agency wanted to arrest Puri.

The ED, however, said that there were other documentary evidences against Puri.

The agency earlier this month approached the court seeking cancellation of Saxena's bail, claiming that he was not cooperating in the investigation.

It had earlier supported Saxena's application seeking bail and pardon in the case and had said that he will be helpful in the probe if allowed to turned approver.

Puri, chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, had on July 27 approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, saying he feared arrest in the case.

The court had on Saturday granted the interim protection till Monday, which was extended time to time since then.

Puri recently appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case pertaining to the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore chopper deal with AgustaWestland.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VVIP chopper scam Agustawestland
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp