Aligarh Muslim University, Jadavpur University among universities denied Institute of Eminence tag

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission has rejected a proposal by a government-appointed committee to grant Institute of Eminence (IoE) tag to a number of well-known private and public institutes. Aligarh Muslim University, KREA University, Jadavpur University and Azim Premji University are among the institutes denied the prestigious tag on the grounds that they are not ranked under world QS rankings or the National Institutional Ranking Framework.

The UGC has, however, said the status will be given to Jadavpur University, Kolkata, and Anna University, Chennai — both state universities — if the states agree to pay 50 per cent of the Rs 1,000 crore grant promised to the government institutions under the initiative.

Delhi University, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, the University of Hyderabad and Benaras Hindu University are among the government and private institutions that the UGC recommended granting the IoE status to.

Last year, the government announced the coveted tags to three public and private institutes each that included IIT-Bombay and -Delhi, IISC, BITS-Pilani, Manipal University and Jio University, based on suggestions by a panel headed by former CEC N Gopalaswami.

Hits and misses have big govt and private names

 Delhi University, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, the University of Hyderabad, BHU made the cut

 Jindal University, Shiv Nadar University, Jamia Hamdard, VIT, Vellore also made the cut

 AMU, Tezpur University, KREA University, Jadavpur University failed to make it

 Anna University, Azim Premji University, Indian Institute of Public Health failed as well