Ayodhya dispute: UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges Supreme Court to respect public sentiment

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited temple down Ayodhya on Saturday, a day after Supreme Court of India decided to commence day-to-day hearing on Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed the apex court’s order claiming that failure of mediation efforts was a foregone conclusion. He hoped that the court would respect the public sentiment while delivering the verdict.

The Chief Minister paid tributes to Mahant Pramahans Ramchandra Das on his 16th death anniversary in Ayodhya on Saturday.

Lauding Supreme Court’s efforts to find an amicable solution in the dispute via mediation, the UP CM said: “It was not wrong to make such efforts. Rather it was a welcome step but we knew it will yield no result. Even a lot of mediation efforts were made ahead of the battle of Mahabharat but to no avail.”

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath consolidates his Hindutva base with Kanwar Yatra

In the same vein, he urged the apex court to respect the public sentiments as the majority community had been waiting to get the birthplace of Lord Ram freed. “We hope to get a verdict respecting the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the globe since the apex court has decided to commence day-to-day hearing in the case from August 6,” said the Chief Minister.

The Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case has been pending before the Supreme Court for nearly a decade. A total of 14 appeals have been filed in the court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment which was delivered on four civil suits. The court had suggested that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be divided equally among the three parties — Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Yogi Adityanath also said that the journey of Ram Lalla that began in 1949 will continue till the end. Without taking names, he also recalled how kar sevaks were killed in 1990's firing. In 1990. the then CM Mulayam Singh Yadav had ordered the police forces to open fire at kar sevaks in Ayodhya.

He also paid tribute to late Ashok Singhal, international working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad who had played a crucial role in spearheading the temple movement in 90s.

During his visit, the CM also took stock of the land identified at Mirapur Doab area where world’s tallest statue (251-metre long) of Lord Ram is proposed to be installed. Besides, the CM also reviewed projects worth Rs 133 crore in progress at Guptar Ghat of the temple town.