Home Nation

Ayodhya dispute: UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges Supreme Court to respect public sentiment

CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed the apex court’s order claiming that failure of mediation efforts was a foregone conclusion.

Published: 03rd August 2019 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited temple down Ayodhya on Saturday, a day after Supreme Court of India decided to commence day-to-day hearing on Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed the apex court’s order claiming that failure of mediation efforts was a foregone conclusion. He hoped that the court would respect the public sentiment while delivering the verdict.

The Chief Minister paid tributes to Mahant Pramahans Ramchandra Das on his 16th death anniversary in Ayodhya on Saturday.

Lauding Supreme Court’s efforts to find an amicable solution in the dispute via mediation, the UP CM said: “It was not wrong to make such efforts. Rather it was a welcome step but we knew it will yield no result. Even a lot of mediation efforts were made ahead of the battle of Mahabharat but to no avail.”

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath consolidates his Hindutva base with Kanwar Yatra

In the same vein, he urged the apex court to respect the public sentiments as the majority community had been waiting to get the birthplace of Lord Ram freed. “We hope to get a verdict respecting the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the globe since the apex court has decided to commence day-to-day hearing in the case from August 6,” said the Chief Minister.

The Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case has been pending before the Supreme Court for nearly a decade. A total of 14 appeals have been filed in the court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment which was delivered on four civil suits. The court had suggested that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be divided equally among the three parties — Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Yogi Adityanath also said that the journey of Ram Lalla that began in 1949 will continue till the end. Without taking names, he also recalled how kar sevaks were killed in 1990's firing. In 1990. the then CM Mulayam Singh Yadav had ordered the police forces to open fire at kar sevaks in Ayodhya.

He also paid tribute to late Ashok Singhal, international working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad who had played a crucial role in spearheading the temple movement in 90s.

During his visit, the CM also took stock of the land identified at Mirapur Doab area where world’s tallest statue (251-metre long) of Lord Ram is proposed to be installed. Besides, the CM also reviewed projects worth Rs 133 crore in progress at Guptar Ghat of the temple town.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Ramjanmabhoomi Babri Masjid Yogi Adityanath Ayodhya Ram Mandir Supreme Court
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp