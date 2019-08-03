Home Nation

‘Bill cannot stand test of procedure’

I am opposed to the Unlawful Activities Prevention (Amendment) Bill as some of its provisions are so draconian they cannot stand the test of procedure.

Published: 03rd August 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

I am opposed to the Unlawful Activities Prevention (Amendment) Bill as some of its provisions are so draconian they cannot stand the test of procedure.Article 21 of the Constitution states: “No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to a procedure established by law.” The Bill violates this right given by the Constitution because the government can now brand individuals as terrorists without adhering to any procedure laid down by law. The Maneka Gandhi judgement was a landmark one which played the most significant role towards the transformation of the judicial view on Article 21.

I am totally opposed to this Bill because it runs the serious risk of being declared unconstitutional in view of the fact that Entry 1 of the State List includes public safety and law and order. In the Bill, the National Investigation Agency is now authorised to go into any state and begin their operation without consent of the state or the state police. This has a real danger of bringing the state police and central forces on a collision course. This should be avoided. 

Clause 5 of the Bill empowers the central government to notify any individual as a terrorist. The other serious objection that I have is the power being conferred for declaring an individual as a terrorist only on the ground that it believes a person is a terrorist. 

There has to be cogent evidence and that is required to be produced before a tribunal headed by a judge. It has to show what the cogent evidence is. The cogent evidence will be analysed by the advisory board and only then a person can be declared so. A terrorist is much more than being even a proclaimed offender. It has serious consequences. Due to this, death penalty can be awarded to anyone. Anyone can execute anyone. This is not just and fair. Another concerning factor is that the government can declare all civil societies and “urban naxals” as terrorists.

The government should reconsider some clauses of the Bill as the chances of its misuse are very high. The Bill has huge lacunae. The Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act was struck down after it was misused for a long period of time. This Bill could also face the same fate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp