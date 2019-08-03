Home Nation

Cabinet berth to Aditya Thackerey will be party's decision: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis also affirmed that his government started 90 irrigation projects for farmers in Vidarbha.

Published: 03rd August 2019 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NAGPUR (Maharashtra): At Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis "Maha Janadesh Yatra" here on Friday he said the decision about a cabinet berth to Aditya Thackerey will be decided by his party Shiv Sena.

"Whether Aditya Thackerey becomes a part of the cabinet or not hinges on his party's decision to stay in the coalition," Fadnavis said while addressing a public meeting here.

"I always care for the coalition and that is why I have always taken the coalition partners into confidence on the distribution of seats," he added.

He further said that the opposition parties are in a depressed state in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

"We are engaging in a dialogue with the public while the opposition is engaging in a dialogue with EVMs. The opposition parties are in a depressed state and we have never seen such a state of the opposition in the past," he said.

Fadnavis also affirmed that his government started 90 irrigation projects for farmers in Vidarbha.

"We are very progressive in Vidarbha. We made electricity available for all Vidarbha farmers. We started 90 irrigation projects. We worked in all areas from roads to industries," Fadnavis said.

"We are making funds available for development in Vidarbha. We worked a lot on Uttar Maharashtra's development but we did not discriminate with any area," he added.

Earlier, Fadnavis warned against deserting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that those who do so are not forgiven by the public.

"One who leaves Modi gets destroyed. The public never forgives him. (Jisne chhora Modi ka saath, uska hua satyanaash. Modi ka saath chhornewale ko janta kabhi maaf nahi karti)," Fadnavis said at "Maha Janadesh Yatra" in Katol.

BJP is in alliance with Shiv Sena in the state. The two parties have broken up just before the last Assembly Elections in the state due to disagreement over seat-sharing.

When the BJP formed government in the state after the Assembly elections, Shiv Sena joined it sometime later.

The two parties fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance in the state winning 41 seats together.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Chief Minister Shiv Sena Aditya Thackerey
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp