Home Nation

‘Checks & balances will prevent misuse’ 

Published: 03rd August 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

It is a matter of tremendous satisfaction that the Rajya Sabha has passed the Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Bill. This comes after days of acrimonious exchanges between the treasury benches and the opposition. The noteworthy point in this statute is the designation of a person as a terrorist. The opposition demanded there was no need to designate a person as a terrorist when terrorist organisations are known the world over. 

To this there was a cogent response that despite the organisations being identified, they do change their names. Individuals who subscribe to their philosophy also change their names. Therefore, there is an absolute need to designate a person as a terrorist as per the requirement of this new law. 

Another aspect of the UAPA Bill is that the National Investigation Agency will only inform the state police before taking action as per their own intelligence inputs. This seems to be a sound move as some states are not serious when it comes to handling terrorists, terrorism and terror outfits.

The government clarified that the designation of a person as a terrorist will not be whimsical or knee-jerk. It will be a four-tier approach and there will be four levels at which a person will be designated a terrorist. Also, in view of the large number of acquittals by various courts in terror cases, it is expedient to have these amendments. 

It is a well known fact that TADA and POTA were misused. In this case, too, there needs to be checks and balances to ensure there is no misuse of this well drafted statute. Therefore, it is suggested that it must have three aspects. First, if there is gross misuse the action that will be taken or can be taken against delinquent officials should be spelt out. 

Second, there should be scope for judicial intervention and scrutiny. Third, this law should be applied at the level of a Superintendent of Police or a higher ranked officer and should be closely supervised by an Inspector General of Police. In the course of time, like any other law, this will be fine-tuned and it will evolve with time and exposure but the apprehensions need to be put at rest so that it is a people-friendly law. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp