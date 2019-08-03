Home Nation

'Don't embark upon any misadventure in Kashmir': Congress warns Modi government

Without going into what the government may be planning, the party said the government "deep preparing for some misadventure".

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad addresses the media as party leaders L-R Anand Sharma Karan Singh Ambika Soni and P Chidambaram look on in New Delhi Saturday Aug 3 2019. | PTI

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday warned the Modi government to not "embark upon any misadventure" in Kashmir amidst swirling rumours that the Centre was planning "something big" in the state.

"Let us wait and see what they (the Centre) are doing. But it is clear to me that they are preparing for some misadventure. I would warn them not to embark upon any misadventure," Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram said at a press conference at the party headquarters.

His response came on a question of whether the Centre is planning to take any decision on Article 35A, delimitation of constituencies or trifurcation of the state as was being speculated.

Chidambaram was accompanied by former state chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni and Dr Karan Singh.

Without going into what the government may be planning, he said, "I do not wish to anticipate what misadventure the government would embark upon. But those covering the Home Ministry know that in the last 24-48 hours the ministry is deep preparing for some misadventure. I cannot say which of the misadventures the government is preparing for."

ALSO READ | After Amarnath Yatra, 'Machail Mata Yatra' now suspended over security concerns in Kashmir

He said all the mentioned issues - Article 35 A, delimitation of constituencies or trifurcation of the state - are fraught with "very serious legal and political consequences".

"The government thinks it can push through this or that very lightly by some legal manoeuvre. This government's understanding of the Constitution is very wrong. Some of the features fo the Constitution are basic to that state. You can make that provision but cannot unmake," he stated.

ALSO READ | Airfares soar on flights out of Srinagar as J-K government urge Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to return

The comments came a day after the government in an unprecedented move issued an advisory asking tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to "immediately" cut short their visit and return home.

Calling the government's advisory "worrisome", Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said an environment of panic is prevailing the Valley.

"The advisory that was issued by Home Ministry yesterday is worrisome and people of the entire nation as well as of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are scared. No govt has ever asked tourists and Amarnath Yatra to go back. Such a thing has never happened," he said.

He said the government is spreading hatred and creating an impression in the minds of the people that Amarnath pilgrims were forced to return due to residents of the state.

(With ANI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Article 35A Article 370 congress Modi govt
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp