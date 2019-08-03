'Don't embark upon any misadventure in Kashmir': Congress warns Modi government

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday warned the Modi government to not "embark upon any misadventure" in Kashmir amidst swirling rumours that the Centre was planning "something big" in the state.

"Let us wait and see what they (the Centre) are doing. But it is clear to me that they are preparing for some misadventure. I would warn them not to embark upon any misadventure," Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram said at a press conference at the party headquarters.

His response came on a question of whether the Centre is planning to take any decision on Article 35A, delimitation of constituencies or trifurcation of the state as was being speculated.

Chidambaram was accompanied by former state chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni and Dr Karan Singh.

Without going into what the government may be planning, he said, "I do not wish to anticipate what misadventure the government would embark upon. But those covering the Home Ministry know that in the last 24-48 hours the ministry is deep preparing for some misadventure. I cannot say which of the misadventures the government is preparing for."

He said all the mentioned issues - Article 35 A, delimitation of constituencies or trifurcation of the state - are fraught with "very serious legal and political consequences".

"The government thinks it can push through this or that very lightly by some legal manoeuvre. This government's understanding of the Constitution is very wrong. Some of the features fo the Constitution are basic to that state. You can make that provision but cannot unmake," he stated.

The comments came a day after the government in an unprecedented move issued an advisory asking tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to "immediately" cut short their visit and return home.

Calling the government's advisory "worrisome", Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said an environment of panic is prevailing the Valley.

"The advisory that was issued by Home Ministry yesterday is worrisome and people of the entire nation as well as of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are scared. No govt has ever asked tourists and Amarnath Yatra to go back. Such a thing has never happened," he said.

He said the government is spreading hatred and creating an impression in the minds of the people that Amarnath pilgrims were forced to return due to residents of the state.

