By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former BJP leader and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue K.N. Govindacharya on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking live streaming of the upcoming day-to-day proceedings in the Ayodhya dispute case.

The Supreme Court had on Friday announced that the mediation proceedings on resolving the Ayodhya dispute have failed and no amicable solution was found and as a result, the apex court will begin day-to-day hearings from August 6.