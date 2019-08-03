Home Nation

Indian Army foils Pakistan's infiltration attempt in J&K's Keran sector, kills at least seven intruders

Army officials said over the past three days, Pakistan has launched a number of attempts to disturb peace in the Valley and target the Amarnath Yatra.

Published: 03rd August 2019 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 08:28 AM

The Indian Army claimed on Saturday that it has foiled an attempt by Pakistan to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Army has foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least five to seven intruders, according to a defence spokesman here.

The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and terrorists.

"A BAT attempt was made on one of the forward posts in Keran sector (in Kupwara district) and foiled by alert troops resulting in neutralising of five to seven Pak regulars/terrorists," defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said Pakistan has made a number of attempts in the last 36 hours to disturb peace in the Valley and to target Amarnath Yatra.

The defence spokesperson said four hardcore Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were neutralised in two operations in which a cache of a sniper rifle, IED and mine with Pakistan markings were recovered.

"This clearly indicates the complicity of Pakistan in terror activities. Security forces will continue to respond to all nefarious activities along the LoC and hinterland," he said.

The Pakistani troops also resorted to a ceasefire violation on Saturday by indulging in mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

The firing from across the border started in Mendhar sector around 8:15 pm, prompting a strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army, he said.

Heavy exchange of fire was underway when last reports were received, he added.

The spokesperson said there was no immediate report of any casualty in the firing.

Last month, two soldiers and a 10-day-old baby were killed and several civilians injured in heavy shelling and firing by Pakistan in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.

