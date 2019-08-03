Major portion of imported weapons indigenised under 'Make in India' programme: BDL chief

By Express News Service

A majority portion of the weapon systems procured from other countries has been indigenised as part of 'Make in India' programme, Chief Managing Director of the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Commodore Siddhartha Mishra said on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of BDL, Mishra said, "We have indigenised 75 to 90 per cent weapon systems procured from France, Russia and Italy. We have signed many MoUs with private partners in defence sector, which is a progressive step."

Explaining further, Mishra said that the production of sophisticated weapons such as SS1b1 and MRSAM in the country has helped India in saving foreign currency to a large extent. During the celebrations, Minister of Defence handed over the Medium Range Surface-to-Missile (MRSAM) to the Indian Air Force (IAF). The Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria received it on behalf of the IAF.

"Taking forward the Make in India, BDL has made changes in the producers for producing defence equipment with the help of private industries under Make II procedure. With this private industries can also help in indigenising by producing prototypes of essential defence equipment," Mishra added.

Meanwhile, during the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a statue of late President APJ Abdul Kalam at BDL's office premises in Kanchanbagh.

He also inaugurated a rainwater harvesting facility at the upcoming unit of BDL in Ibrahimpatnam and a 5MW solar power plant.

In the event, DRDO chief, G Satheesh Reddy was also present.