No knowledge of change in constitutional provisions in J-K, forces' deployment a security measure: Governor

The governor informed the National Conference delegation, led by former chief minister Omar Abdullah, that the security situation has developed in a manner which required immediate action.

Published: 03rd August 2019 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday conveyed to a National Conference delegation that the state has no knowledge of any changes in the Constitutional provisions and assured that the deployment of additional paramilitary forces was purely for security reasons.

A statement released by the Raj Bhavan here said that the governor informed the delegation, led by former chief minister Omar Abdullah, that the security situation has developed in a manner which required immediate action.

"There were credible inputs which were available to the security agencies regarding terrorist attacks on the Amarnath Yatra.

There has been intensified shelling on the LoC by Pakistan which was responded to effectively by the Army," the governor told the delegation.

He said that a press conference was addressed by the Army and the state police in which they briefed the media about how they foiled terror groups' sinister plans and also displayed weapons and ammunition they seized.

"The seriousness of the threat required immediate action," the governor said.

Malik also said that the state "has no knowledge of any changes to constitutional provisions" and hence no panic should be created by unnecessarily linking this security matters with all kinds of other issues.

"A pure security measure is being mixed up with issues with which it has no connection. That is the cause of the panic," he told the delegation.

It is in this security context that the government had issued an advisory Friday asking Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible, he said.

"These are a vulnerable group of people who do not know the area and are extremely vulnerable to a terrorist or a fidayeen attack. It is the responsibility of the state to provide security to all its citizens. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, Yatris and tourists have been asked to return. This is to ensure that no terrorist attack takes place on them," the governor said.

The delegation led by Abdullah apprised the Governor about the situation in the Kashmir valley after the government advisory asking Amarnath Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible.

They also mentioned about the panic created by people buying essential commodities hurriedly.

The governor again said that the security to its citizens has to be provided by the state even at some inconvenience, which is being done.

The governor requested the political leaders to ask their supporters to maintain calm and not believe exaggerated and unfounded rumours being circulated all around.

