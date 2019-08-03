Home Nation

Punjab man commits suicide after killing family members

Singh allegedly shot dead his grandmother, father, mother, sister and her three-year-old daughter and later shot himself, the official said.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A 27-year-old man committed suicide after he shot dead five members of his family in a village in Punjab, police said on August 2nd.

Just nine days before his marriage, 28-year old Sandeep Singh alias Sunny of Nathuwal Garbi village in Moga allegedly shot dead five of his family members.

Sources said that Sandeep, in the wee hours of Saturday, with a revolver shot dead his grandmother Gurdeep Kuar (70), father Manjeet Singh (55), mother Binder Kaur (50), sister Amanjot Kaur (33) and her three year old daughter Maneet Kaur.

After killing them, he left a 19-page suicide note at his ancestral house at Nathuwal Garbi village before he shot himself. He had stolen the revolver from one of his relatives.

Sandeep's 80-year-old grandfather Gurcharan Singh, who was also shot, is critical after receiveing bullet injuries and was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot. 

The police official said that the exact reason for the crime is yet to be ascertained but it is clear that Sandeep was not in good terms with his family.

Sandeep, who was unemployed, had his marriage fixed on August 12. Though he did not want to get married but his family pressurised him to tie the knot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The Punjab Police are currently investigatong the case.

