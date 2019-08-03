Home Nation

Sikh pilgrims critical after attacked by Bihar mob 

The mob was not convinced though the Delhi duo cried out that they were not child-lifters.

Published: 03rd August 2019 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

People raise slogans and hold placards as they protest against mob lynching and sexual violence against women in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

People raise slogans and hold placards as they protest against mob lynching. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Three persons including two Sikh youths were attacked by mobs on the suspicion of being child-lifters in Patna on Saturday.

According to police sources, Rinki Singh (35) and Prince Kumar (40) from New Delhi were staying in Danapur based Handi Gurudwara with their friends. On Saturday, Rinki and Prince were confronted by local people while the duo was taking a stroll near a market under the Digha police station limits. As soon as the locals spotted them,  an alarm was raised that two child-lifters were again loitering in the colony.

More people rushed out from their homes and shops and thrashed the pilgrims brutally. The mob was not convinced though the two cried out that they were not child-lifters. They were rescued by a police team who reached the spot after being informed by a resident. Rinki and Prince were immediately rushed to Patna Medical College, where their condition was declared as critical.

In another incident in Fulwarisharif under the Parsa police limits, a 40-year old mentally unstable woman was and assaulted by a mob of local residents suspecting her to be a child-lifter as well. She was also admitted at the PMCH by the cops after being rescued.

According to official sources, nearly a dozen incidents of lynching/ attempts to lynch have occurred in the past one month in the state including five in the capital city of Patna. Meanwhile, SSP Garima Malik of Patna has appealed to the people not to act on rumour of child lifting and resort to act like lynching.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mob Violence Mob attack Bihar mob Bihar Sikh pilgrims Mob Lynching
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp