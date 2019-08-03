Sikh pilgrims critical after attacked by Bihar mob 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Three persons including two Sikh youths were attacked by mobs on the suspicion of being child-lifters in Patna on Saturday.

According to police sources, Rinki Singh (35) and Prince Kumar (40) from New Delhi were staying in Danapur based Handi Gurudwara with their friends. On Saturday, Rinki and Prince were confronted by local people while the duo was taking a stroll near a market under the Digha police station limits. As soon as the locals spotted them, an alarm was raised that two child-lifters were again loitering in the colony.

More people rushed out from their homes and shops and thrashed the pilgrims brutally. The mob was not convinced though the two cried out that they were not child-lifters. They were rescued by a police team who reached the spot after being informed by a resident. Rinki and Prince were immediately rushed to Patna Medical College, where their condition was declared as critical.

In another incident in Fulwarisharif under the Parsa police limits, a 40-year old mentally unstable woman was and assaulted by a mob of local residents suspecting her to be a child-lifter as well. She was also admitted at the PMCH by the cops after being rescued.

According to official sources, nearly a dozen incidents of lynching/ attempts to lynch have occurred in the past one month in the state including five in the capital city of Patna. Meanwhile, SSP Garima Malik of Patna has appealed to the people not to act on rumour of child lifting and resort to act like lynching.