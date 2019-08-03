Three Jaish terrorists neutralised in two encounters in Jammu and Kashmir

Home Nation

The gunbattle broke out in Malmapanpora area of Sopore town, which comes under Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Encounter, gunbattle

Policemen take position near the site of a gunbattle. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BARAMULLA: Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were on Saturday killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Baramulla and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

While two terrorists were killed in Sopore township of Baramulla district of north Kashmir, another was gunned down in Shopian district of south Kashmir in an operation which began on Friday, a police officer said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Warpora area of Sopore in Baramulla, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there on Saturday morning, he said.

As the security personnel were searching the area, the terrorists fired at them.

The forces retaliated and in the ensuing gunfight two terrorists were killed, the officer said.

Both the slain terrorists belonged to JeM outfit, he added.

In another operation which began in Pandushan area of Shopian on Friday, the officer said security forces killed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists Manzoor Bhat.

On Friday, another JeM terrorists Zeenat ul Islam Naikoo, a resident of Memandar area of Shopian, was killed in the gunfight, the officer said.

He said both the terrorists were involved in terror crimes, including atrocities on civilians.

"Naikoo has a long history of terror crimes and several cases were registered against him including relating to attack on police station Shopian, abduction of a civilian Shakoor Ahmad, killing of four policemen in Shopian and abduction and killing of civilian Tanveer Ahmad," he said.

