Unnao case: Insurance firm blackened number plates, says truck owner, company refutes claim

While the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer are battling for their lives at the at Lucknow's King Georges Medical University after facing an accident on July 28 in Rae Bareli, the truck which was involved in the incident is now under the scanner due to conflicting claims between its owner and the agents of a Kanpur-based firm which financed the vehicle's purchase.

While the truck owner said that the vehicle's number plates were blackened due to late EMI payments, the Kanpur-based firm refuted the allegations.

"There is no pressure put on anyone (for failing to pay instalments on time). He had broken his EMI but then paid it off. There was no pressure from any of us," an agent told the media.

"He has financed his cars from here previously as well. His vehicle also has a no-objection certificate. At present two vehicles are being financed by us," he added.

A court on Saturday sent the truck driver and cleaner involved in the Raebareli accident case to three days of CBI remand.

The development comes a day after a Lucknow court gave one-day transit remand to CBI, hence allowing the probe agency to shift them to the national capital.

CBI had sought seven-days custody remand of truck driver Ashish Kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan of the Rae Bareli accident case from the court of special judicial magistrate (CBI) Anuradha Shukla.

On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli.

While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts died on the spot.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the CBI on Tuesday after which the investigative agency registered a case in connection with the rape survivor's accident in Raebareli.

Sengar had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.

