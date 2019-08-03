WATCH | Graceful as ever, Hema Malini performs at Sri Radha Raman Temple on Hariyali Teej

By ANI

MATHURA: BJP MP Hema Malini, who is also an accomplished Indian classical dancer performed at the Sri Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan during 'Jhulan Utsav' on the eve of Hariyali Teej in Mathura on Friday.

The BJP MP was seen dressed in classical Bharatanatyam attire, a green and pink saree paired with jewellery and a pair of anklets, which she then changed after the first performance and donned a pink lehenga choli for the subsequent dance.

"I feel honoured to be able to perform for Lord Krishna in this temple on the occasion of Hariyali Teej. In my first performance, I expressed the emotions of Radha who wants to meet Krishna. And in my second performance, I have expressed the feelings of Meera, she is asking Lord Krishna to keep her as his devotee forever. I love dancing here," said the actor-turned-politician.

#WATCH Mathura: BJP MP Hema Malini performs at Sri Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan during 'jhulan utsav' on the eve of Hariyali Teej. (02.08.19) pic.twitter.com/2Ck7F4Q6sh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2019

Hema Malini received a flute and a saree in appreciation for her performance. She said she feels honoured to receive it and will give the flute to the idol of Krishna that she has in her house.

"Her performance was really nice. We all love her and she came and performed it is a big thing for us" said Shamsher Singh, a viewer.

"Her every posture was really graceful and from her dance, she defined why she is an MP from Mathura," said Jyotsna.