Home Nation

Commando in Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's security cover shot dead outside night club

Singh, a resident of Jalalabad in Ferozepur district was presently staying in commando complex in Phase 11 of Mohali.

Published: 04th August 2019 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 25-year-old commando posted in the Punjab Chief Minister’s security was shot dead outside a night club in Mohali during the wee hours of Sunday.

As per sources, Sukhwinder Singh, who was posted in the fourth commando battalion of Punjab Police was deployed in the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s security cover. Singh, while off duty, had gone to a night club "Walking Street" in Phase II with his friends where he got into an altercation with another youth Sahil Sagar.

Sagar, a club owner in Sector 9 Chandigarh was allegedly creating ruckus inside the club when Sigh tried to intervene. When the situation escalated, both the youths were asked to leave the club.

However, later in the parking lot, Sagar went to his car took out the weapon and shot Singh three times at around 3.15 AM.

The deceased was then rushed to the Ivy Hospital at Sector 71 in Mohali and was further referred to the civil hospital in Phase VI. 

Singh, a resident of Jalalabad in Ferozepur district was presently staying in commando complex in Phase 11 of Mohali. The Punjab Police has registered a case of murder and arms act against Sahil Sagar along with unidentified persons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sukhwinder Singh Amarinder Singh Walking Street Chandigarh pub
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp