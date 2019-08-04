Commando in Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's security cover shot dead outside night club

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 25-year-old commando posted in the Punjab Chief Minister’s security was shot dead outside a night club in Mohali during the wee hours of Sunday.

As per sources, Sukhwinder Singh, who was posted in the fourth commando battalion of Punjab Police was deployed in the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s security cover. Singh, while off duty, had gone to a night club "Walking Street" in Phase II with his friends where he got into an altercation with another youth Sahil Sagar.

Sagar, a club owner in Sector 9 Chandigarh was allegedly creating ruckus inside the club when Sigh tried to intervene. When the situation escalated, both the youths were asked to leave the club.

However, later in the parking lot, Sagar went to his car took out the weapon and shot Singh three times at around 3.15 AM.

The deceased was then rushed to the Ivy Hospital at Sector 71 in Mohali and was further referred to the civil hospital in Phase VI.

Singh, a resident of Jalalabad in Ferozepur district was presently staying in commando complex in Phase 11 of Mohali. The Punjab Police has registered a case of murder and arms act against Sahil Sagar along with unidentified persons.