Congress top leadership to meet on August 10 to decide new Working President

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body, will meet on August 10 to decide on a Working President after Rahul Gandhi quit as the President following the party's dismal show in the Lok Sabha elections.

"It has been decided to hold the next CWC meeting on 10th of August at 11 a.m. at AICC (All India Congress Committee)," Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal tweeted.

Congress has faced a severe leadership crisis for the last two months.

Although Rahul Gandhi has submitted his resignation as party President, it has not been accepted.