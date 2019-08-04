Congress top leadership to meet on August 10 to decide new Working President
The Congress has been facing a severe leadership crisis for the last two months after Rahul Gandhi quit as President following the party's dismal show in the Lok Sabha elections.
Published: 04th August 2019 02:32 PM | Last Updated: 04th August 2019 02:32 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body, will meet on August 10 to decide on a Working President after Rahul Gandhi quit as the President following the party's dismal show in the Lok Sabha elections.
"It has been decided to hold the next CWC meeting on 10th of August at 11 a.m. at AICC (All India Congress Committee)," Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal tweeted.
Congress has faced a severe leadership crisis for the last two months.
Although Rahul Gandhi has submitted his resignation as party President, it has not been accepted.