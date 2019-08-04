Home Nation

58, including 16 children, rescued by IAF from rain-hit Thane

With the Bhatsa river in spate, several villages in and around Kalyan taluka were inundated, with Ju-Nandkhuri village being the worst hit.

Published: 04th August 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least 58 people stranded at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district were rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday, an official said.

The people were stuck at their water-logged homes in Ju-Nandkhuri village in Khadavli area of the district since morning after very heavy rains in the area.

On the request of the state government, the IAF deployed a Mi 17 helicopter to rescue the stranded people, a defence spokesperson said.

IAF helicopter used in rescue operations. (Photo | EPS)



"Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted to a safer place," he said.

Three rescue teams of the Navy were also in touch with the state administration and prepared to render any help required, he said.

Two columns of the Army, comprising 120 personnel, were also on way to Thane to help in the rescue efforts, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in Gondia district as part of his ongoing 'Maha Janadesh Yatra', thanked the IAF for the quick help.

Fadnavis said there was water-logging in some low- lying areas of Mumbai also.

"This happens when there are torrential rains along with high tide. Mumbai's geography is such that the rainwater needs to be pumped out. The situation will considerably improve after all eight water pumping stations are functional," he said.

TAGS
Maharashtra Rains IAF helicopter rescue operations Maharashtra flood
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
