ISRO shares Earth's images captured by Chandrayaan-2

NEW DELHI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday took to micro-blogging platform Twitter and shared the first pictures of Earth captured by the LI4 camera installed in Chandrayaan-2.

In a series of tweets along with the images of Earth from space, ISRO said, "#ISRO First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander. Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT."

Isro subsequently tweeted more images of the Earth clicked at 17:29, 17:32, 17:34 and 17:37 UT.

Earlier on Friday, the fourth orbit raising activity for India's moon spacecraft Chandrayaan-2 was performed successfully at 3.27 p.m., the ISRO said.

The Indian space agency said the orbit of the Chandrayaan-2 was raised to 277x89,472 km by firing the onboard motors for 646 seconds.

All spacecraft parameters are normal, it said.

The fifth orbit raising manoeuvre is scheduled between 2.30 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. on August 6.

On July 22, the Chandrayaan-2 was injected into an elliptical orbit of 170x45,475 km by India's heavy lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in a text book style.

The spacecraft comprises three segments -- the Orbiter (weighing 2,379 kg, eight payloads), the lander 'Vikram' (1,471 kg, four payloads) and rover 'Pragyan' (27 kg, two payloads).