'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' not to further my political aspirations: Aaditya Thackeray

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' was not to further his or anybody else's political aspirations but to ensure the problems of the people are heard in Mantralaya.

He was speaking in Vasmat in the state's Hingoli district.

Thackeray, who is the party's youth wing chief, is expected to fight Assembly polls slated for later this year, and the partymen have been touting him as their chief ministerial candidate.

"The Jan Ashirwad yatra is not meant for furthering my political aspirations. Nor is it for anybody's political ambitions. The yatra is to ensure people's issues and problems find a voice in Mantralaya (the state secretariat)," he said.

He claimed the Shiv Sena was not a political outfit but a people's movement, adding that its shakhas (field offices) were open for the public all the time.

Stressing that no political party came to voters after elections to thank them, he said, "I have come to you through this yatra to thank you for the support you have shown."