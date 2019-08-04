Home minister Amit Shah discusses Kashmir security crisis with Home Secretary, NSA Ajit Doval

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with top security officials and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The hour-long meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is understood to have been discussed in the meeting, an official said.

However, what exactly transpired in the meeting is not known immediately.

Jammu and Kashmir has been on the edge following deployment of additional security forces in the state last week.

The administration of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under President's rule, has ordered curtailment of annual Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir Valley, citing terror threat.

Outstation students, studying in the NIT in Srinagar, have also been asked to leave the campus and go home and not to return till further order.

Following the deployment of additional troops and other steps, there have been rumours that the Centre may have plans to do away with Article 35A, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land.

Mainstream political parties have, however, vowed to resist any such move to tinker with the special status.

On Thursday, a delegation comprising National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and a party MP met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him not to take any step which may lead to deterioration in the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

They also urged Modi to facilitate holding of Assembly election in the state by the year-end.

Home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the state amid uncertainty triggered by the government advisory which asked Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists to cut short their stay.

As per sources, Shah will visit Jammu first and then the Kashmir Valley after the parliament session and an itinerary is being prepared.

A delegation led by National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah apprised the Governor about the situation in the Kashmir valley after a government advisory asking Amarnath Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible.

They also mentioned about the panic created by people buying essential commodities hurriedly.

"These are a vulnerable group of people who do not know the area and are extremely vulnerable to a terrorist or a fidayeen attack. It is the responsibility of the state to provide security to all its citizens. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, Yatris and tourists have been asked to return. This is to ensure that no terrorist attack takes place on them," the governor said.

The governor again said that the security to its citizens has to be provided by the state even at some inconvenience, which is being done.

The governor requested the political leaders to ask their supporters to maintain calm and not believe exaggerated and unfounded rumours being circulated all around.

