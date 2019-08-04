Home Nation

Man in Assam tortures, poisons wife for allegedly resisting divorce via Triple Talaq

The accused Ismail Uddin, his father Azard Ali, mother Anuwara Begum and brother Rahim Uddin are absconding.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A man in Assam assaulted his wife before an attempt to kill her by poisoning as she had resisted divorce via Triple Talaq.

The incident was reported from Murajhar in Central Assam’s Hojai district on Saturday. The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The accused Ismail Uddin, his father Azard Ali, mother Anuwara Begum and brother Rahim Uddin are absconding.

Ismail Uddin had tied the knot with Rubia Sultana eight years ago and the couple has two children. Three years ago, he got married to another woman much to Rubia’s chagrin. When he attempted to marry for the third time, she could not accept it and resisted.

“As she was resisting the third marriage, they started torturing her. Eventually, the family took a decision to divorce her. Last Friday, Islam Uddin divorced her through Triple Talaq but Rubia opposed it saying the government has already banned divorce via Triple Talaq,” her family said.

It is alleged that Rubia’s resistance had enraged Islam Uddin so much that he assaulted her and later, all his family members ganged up to try kill her by forcibly making her consume a poisonous substance.

The police said they were conducting a probe to ascertain if the attack had anything to do with Triple Talaq.

“This is a case of poisoning where the man had forcefully administered a poisonous substance to the victim with the help of his brother. It happened as the accused husband wanted to marry another woman. The victim has not revealed anything like Triple Talaq to the police investigating officer,” Hojai Superintendent of Police, Ankur Jain, said.

He added that it was an attempt to murder the woman and make it look like a case of suicide. 
 

