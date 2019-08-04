Man lynched on suspicion of child lifting, two others injured in Patna

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A man was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of child-lifting in Patna's Danapur area on Sunday.

The incident took place near Rupaspur area under the Danapur Police Station limits.

The locals caught hold of three youths who were strolling in the area, started thrashing them brutally which resulted in the on-spot death of one person. The other two sustained grievous injuries.

As per sources, hundreds of locals rushed out of their homes upon hearing alarms that child lifters were loitering in the vicinity.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured two in the subdivisional hospital, while the body of the lynched person was sent for the postmortem.

Earlier on Saturday, two Sikh pilgrims were thrashed by a mob who suspected them to be child-lifters in Danapur. However, the police reached swiftly on the spot and rescued them from mob fury.

They got admitted to a local hospital later.

In the past six months, more than a dozen persons have been made the victims of the mob-violence while many were lynched.

Recently, three persons were lynched on the suspicion of being cattle thieves in Saran district while two bank robbers were attempted to be lynched in Vaishali.

Speaking to Express, Additional Director General (ADG) of Crime Investigation Department (CID), Vinay Kumar, said the police are reacting swiftly upon being informed about anyone caught in the mob fury.

"More than 12 cases of lynching and 11 cases of mob violence have been reported from across the state in the past six months. The state police are more alert in foiling incidents like lynching or mob violence and had arrested more than 25 persons so far," he said.

He added that charge sheets were submitted in more than 70 per cent of cases of both the mob-lynching and the mob-violence.

"When someone is killed by a mob on suspicion of a crime that was not committed by the victim is called lynching while some criminals are caught with arms by public and assaulted in defence from criminals is called mob violence," Kumar said.