Special centres to provide election-related services: Election Commission

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission has issued guidelines to State Chief Election Officers for enabling deliveries of election-related services through Common Services Centres(CSCs), the poll body said on Sunday.

"The citizens can now avail various election-related services such as application form, addition/deletion of the name for modification of details, tracking status of applications submitted, issuance of new electoral photo identity card and printing applications for the electoral card," the EC said in a statement.

The EC said the extension of these services through CSCs would make life simpler for citizens.

The EC said that the services provided through CSCs will enhance footfalls and creditability of the CSC amongst people besides helping them, especially in rural India.