Think before you speak and read before you think: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday had a word of wisdom for the students of Patna University.

"Think before you speak and read before you think," Naidu said while speaking at the centenary function of Patna University's Central library in the presence of Bihar governor Phegu Chauhan, CM Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

"This mantra shouldn't only be adopted by the students but should be adopted and applicable to all and sundry included politicians", he said, adding that motherland and the mother tongue should never be overlooked.

Talking to the students, Naidu said that three things must be kept in mind by everyone.

"Don't forget or neglect motherland, don't overlook the parents and never miss a chance to serve the motherland", he said.

He motivated students to increase visits to the library and to be friends with books.

"Library is a temple of knowledge and plays a very vital role in life", Naidu said, quoting a saying that 'room without books is nothing'.

He also advised the students in a very traditional tone and tenor to say 'maa'(mother) in place of saying Mummy or Mom.

Naidu on the occasion also released a special postal cover of Patna University's library and some journals. Later, he attended another centenary function of Patna High School.