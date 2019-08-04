Home Nation

Two men die after being swept in flooded nullah amid heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh

The two men identified as Santosh Malviya (37) and Jitendra Verma (22) were swept in flooded nullah amid heavy rain in Sumrakhedi and Dhonthi villages on Saturday night.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two men who were swept in flooded nullah in separate villages of Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night were found dead on Sunday.

The rescue team which sprung into action in the night only, however, managed to find the two men dead on Sunday afternoon around 2 km away from the place where they were lost in the swollen nullah.

The two men were crossing the nullah in the two villages on Sunday night when they were washed away in the sudden rush of water in the nullah caused by heavy rain.

The twin mishaps happened four days after a deputy forest ranger identified as Ramphal Marskole was swept in similar condition in a flooded nullah in Porsa Dhana village in Rehatgaon area of Harda district on July 29 evening.

 A day later, the rescuers had found the deputy forest ranger’s body around a km from where he was lost in the overflowing nullah.

