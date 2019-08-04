UP man forces wife to drink mosquito repellent, strangulates her to death

By ANI

AGRA: A man incensed with his wife for talking to another man on WhatsApp, forced her to drink mosquito repellent liquid and then strangulated her to death, police said.

The 26-year-old man was arrested in the incident that took place in Sudamapuri area here on July 30.

"The man has been arrested. He told police that he took the step following an argument over his wife talking to another man on WhatsApp," said Circle Officer Ujay Raj.

The man had married the victim Anjali nine years ago and the duo are parents to two children.