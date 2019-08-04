UP woman sets herself, two kids on fire after husband denies visit to mother's place

By IANS

HAMIRPUR: A 25-year-old woman in Hamirpur district set herself and her two children on fire after her husband did not allow her to visit her mother's home.

The incident took place on Saturday and the woman died on the spot, while her daughter died enroute the hospital in Jhansi. Her son has sustained 40 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Shubh Suchit, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Rath, said, "The incident took place on Saturday when Kiran, the wife of Devki Nandan Pal, was adamant on going to her mother's place but her husband did not allow her. She locked herself in a room along with her son Ankit (5) and daughter Sangita (3) and poured kerosene and set herself and the children on fire."

A case has been registered at the Rath Kotwali, and the bodies of the woman and her daughter have been handed over to the family after conducting post-mortem examination.

The police said that prima facie it has been found that the woman took the extreme step as she was adamant on visiting her mother's place.